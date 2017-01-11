Edwardsville PD looks for owner of bl...

Edwardsville PD looks for owner of black GMC pick up truck parked near Wang Gang after incident

Monday Jan 9 Read more: RiverBender.com

The Edwardsville Police Department is trying to locate the owner of a dark colored possibly black GMC pick up that was parked in the area of Wang Gang on Thursday 12/29/16 approximately 5:45 p.m. The truck was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle and may have been damaged. When the police arrived to complete an accident report, the the GMC pick up had already left the area.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Madison County was issued at January 11 at 3:56PM CST

Edwardsville, IL

