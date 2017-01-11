Edwardsville PD looks for owner of black GMC pick up truck parked near Wang Gang after incident
The Edwardsville Police Department is trying to locate the owner of a dark colored possibly black GMC pick up that was parked in the area of Wang Gang on Thursday 12/29/16 approximately 5:45 p.m. The truck was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle and may have been damaged. When the police arrived to complete an accident report, the the GMC pick up had already left the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Guffey wanted criminal.
|18 hr
|Peesus
|10
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Tue
|Dog
|4
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Jan 9
|Unbelievable
|4
|Annie Schardan (Mar '16)
|Jan 9
|Unbelievable
|4
|Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran...
|Jan 8
|AJM
|27
|Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15)
|Jan 8
|Todd Windinkerstein
|7
|gang stalking
|Jan 7
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC