Edwardsville PD looks for owner of black GMC pick up truck parked near Wang Gang after incident

The Edwardsville Police Department is trying to locate the owner of a dark colored possibly black GMC pick up that was parked in the area of Wang Gang on Thursday 12/29/16 approximately 5:45 p.m. The truck was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle and may have been damaged. When the police arrived to complete an accident report, the the GMC pick up had already left the area.

