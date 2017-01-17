Edwardsville/Glen Carbon street crews...

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon street crews praised for work during ice storm, roads kept safe

Sunday Jan 15

EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon street departments have been working non stop since Thursday with salt and brine to keep roads clear in the community. Edwardsville Superintendent of Streets Matt Taul said the city has increased areas to take care of with the Gateway expansion, which requires quite a lot of organization for his crew.

