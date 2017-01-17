Edwardsville girls display talent, ro...

Edwardsville girls display talent, routines at Cheer Showcase, items collected for Eden's Army

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

EDWARDSVILLE The Edwardsville Cheer Showcase attracted a large crowd and an abundance of energy from EHS varsity, junior varsity, and Lincoln and Liberty Middle School squads. The event was a way for family and friends to see the cheerleaders in action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Drug Dealer In Town 11 hr James Elweed 8
tooting your own horn Tue jus sayn 1
state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09) Tue Gucci 15
heroin (Feb '10) Mon Blow me Sarah 14
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Mon The Graduate 15
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Jan 16 Notraceonme 6
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC