Davey and McAtee honored by Edwardsville Rotary as Students of the Month
This January, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored two Edwardsville High School students, Seth Davey and Ian McAtee, with the Student of the Month Award. Both students were nominated by Dene Schickedanz , from the business department for their work on a technology project.
