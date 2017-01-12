Collie dog goes missing from SIUE stu...

Collie dog goes missing from SIUE student, she hopes for return before bad weather hits

A beautiful Collie dog has gone missing and a Bethalto woman is hoping it can be located before the icy, winter weekend hits the area. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student Jessica Glunt of Bethalto said her dog, Myah , a seventh-month-old Collie, is missing.

Ice Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 12 at 1:49PM CST

