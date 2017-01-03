Clear but cold days predicted ahead through today, Saturday; residents should bundle up
ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day and night today with highs only reaching 17 degrees, a low of 11 degrees. Saturday, the high is 28 degrees with a low of 9 degrees and sunny skies.
