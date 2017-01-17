City of Edwardsville announces sewer lining work at South Main and Schwarz Street intersection
The work is anticipated to start at The city engineer said during construction, "We expect a lane shift for eastbound traffic on Schwarz Street, but will maintain through traffic during the course of the project. The left-turn lane for southbound traffic on South Main Street will be closed.
