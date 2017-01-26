Chancellor Pembrook, SIUE Deans explore HICEP opportunities in Costa Rica
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook demonstrated his passion for developing "professionals, scholars and leaders who shape a changing world," as the institution's mission states, during his January travels to Costa Rica. Pembrook spent approximately one week in San Jose and outlying communities volunteering his time for the betterment of local citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Jan 22
|Omg
|43
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Jan 21
|Kaseberg
|8
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Jan 20
|Cuzz
|9
|tooting your own horn
|Jan 17
|jus sayn
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Jan 17
|Gucci
|15
|heroin (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|Blow me Sarah
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC