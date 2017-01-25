Brief Linden Street closure announced for South Buchanan Street work in Edwardsville
The City of Edwardsville advised that motorists should use alternate routes and also said it appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. Contact Public Works at 692-7535 with any questions.
