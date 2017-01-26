Benna Denue is one of keys to St. Boniface Catholic Church's success in community
Benna Denue is someone who is pleasant and known as one of the faces of St. Boniface Catholic Church around the Edwardsville area . Denue has been a member of St. Boniface for a little over 20 years and considers most in the church as "family."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Jan 22
|Omg
|43
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Jan 21
|Kaseberg
|8
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Jan 20
|Cuzz
|9
|tooting your own horn
|Jan 17
|jus sayn
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Jan 17
|Gucci
|15
|heroin (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|Blow me Sarah
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC