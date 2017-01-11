11th Annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE set for Feb. 11
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC HealthCare and the American Diabetes Association, is hosting the 11th annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE's Morris University Center from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The annual free program provides information and features topics related to both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Participants have the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings and a free lunch, and speak directly with healthcare professionals.
