Two Edwardsville businesses on Route 66 soon will switch places

If you go looking for Afterwords Books or Bailey Cakes at their old locations along Route 66 in Edwardsville, Illinois, and you can't find it, you probably won't have to look for long. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the bakery will get the building complex at 454 E. Vandalia St., and the bookstore goes into the building at 441 E. Vandalia St. As it turns out, both locations boast much Route 66 history.

