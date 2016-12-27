Two Edwardsville businesses on Route ...

Two Edwardsville businesses on Route 66 soon will switch places

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Route 66 News

If you go looking for Afterwords Books or Bailey Cakes at their old locations along Route 66 in Edwardsville, Illinois, and you can't find it, you probably won't have to look for long. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the bakery will get the building complex at 454 E. Vandalia St., and the bookstore goes into the building at 441 E. Vandalia St. As it turns out, both locations boast much Route 66 history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know any girls on backpage? 7 hr Nobodycares 2
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... 10 hr Justice 20
My Old School ....bar (Jan '09) 14 hr Danny 12 37
News Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Chuck thompson 23
how I died (Jul '14) Dec 23 Chuck thompson 12
zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help Dec 20 oldtimer 1
name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14) Dec 18 Noneya 2
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,513 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC