Student government: Make SIU a sanctu...

Student government: Make SIU a sanctuary for immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Progress

Student groups at Southern Illinois University are asking school leaders to declare their campuses a sanctuary for students who are in the U.S. without legal permission. Randy Dunn, president of the SIU system, says staff members are studying the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know any girls on backpage? 8 hr Yep 3
Edwardsville wealthy are really just trash with... 22 hr Izdissdyna1 1
Stone Meadows Trailer Park (Jul '15) Thu Stone medowos sux 5
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Dec 27 Justice 22
My Old School ....bar (Jan '09) Dec 26 Danny 12 37
News Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Chuck thompson 23
how I died (Jul '14) Dec 23 Chuck thompson 12
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,472,245

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC