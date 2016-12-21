'Smash and Grab': Edwardsville Police request help identifying theft suspects

The Edwardsville Police Department is currently investigating a theft from a motor vehicle, which occurred on Dec. 2, 2016, at the Edwardsville Meyer Center YMCA, located at 7348 Goshen Road. Edwardsville YMCA Executive Director Gary Niebur said the incident at the YMCA occurred at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 when someone did "a smash and grab" and stole a person's purse that was sitting in the front seat of the car.

