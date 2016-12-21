SIUE now offers Graduate Record Examination (GRE) test preparation
For those wanting to advance their educational pursuits, the Southern Illinois University Edwardvsille Office of Educational Outreach will offer the Graduate Record Examination Test Preparation Classes for the first time. "Several majors require students to have taken the GRE test to get into graduate school," said Cathy McNeese, business administrative associate in the Office of Educational Outreach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12)
|23 hr
|Chuck thompson
|23
|how I died (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|Chuck thompson
|12
|Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran...
|Dec 21
|American
|16
|zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help
|Dec 20
|oldtimer
|1
|name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14)
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|2
|Casey DeLuca (Feb '16)
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|5
|mike tidwell
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC