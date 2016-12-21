SIUE Fall Commencement Class of 2016 Graduates List
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2016 Fall Commencement exercises for the 1,229 eligible graduates Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Vadalabene Center on campus. SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students of the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Education, Health and Human Behavior, and Nursing on Saturday morning.
