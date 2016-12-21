SIUE Chancellor Pembrook oversees first commencement
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook oversaw the fall 2016 commencement exercises Saturday, Dec. 17. Morning and afternoon ceremonies for the 1,229 eligible graduates were in the Vadalabene Center on campus. To view the ceremonies, visit siue.edu/tv .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12)
|23 hr
|Chuck thompson
|23
|how I died (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|Chuck thompson
|12
|Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran...
|Dec 21
|American
|16
|zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help
|Dec 20
|oldtimer
|1
|name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14)
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|2
|Casey DeLuca (Feb '16)
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|5
|mike tidwell
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC