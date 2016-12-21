Sewer work set for South Main Street, Schwarz Street in Edwardsville
Today, Dec. 29, Visu-Sewer will begin preparing for sanitary sewer to be lined at the intersection of South Main Street and Schwarz Street in Edwardsville . The work was anticipated to start at 7 a.m. and be complete by 12 p.m. "During construction, we expect a lane shift for eastbound traffic on Schwarz Street, but will maintain through traffic during the course of this project, said Ryan Zwijack, P.E., Edwardsville City Engineer.
