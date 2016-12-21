Several appointments made at Wednesday's Madison County Board meeting
Former District 15 representative Chris Slusser appointed by Madison County Board Chairperson Kurt Prenzler to fill the position of Madison County Treasurer . Slusser will replace Interim Madison County Treasurer Candace Gilstrap , who resigned after temporarily filling the position after Prenzler was elected as board chairperson and could no longer serve as treasurer.
