15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

EDWARDSVILLE – Matthew D. “Matt” Anson, 34, of Edwardsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at his residence. Matt earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and his master's degree from Washington University, both in aerospace engineering.

