Madison County has 27 drop-off locati...

Madison County has 27 drop-off locations to recycle Christmas trees

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: RiverBender.com

EDWARDSVILLE As residents prepare to take down Christmas decorations, Madison County , a regional leader in sustainability and recycling initiatives, will again assist residents through the establishment of 27 locations throughout the county where residents can drop off Christmas trees for recycling and chipping. The Madison County Planning and Development, which develops and implements the county's sustainability programs, has announced the Christmas Tree Recycling stations in cities, villages and townships that are currently accepting the trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... 6 hr Shane 2
Edwardsville wealthy are really just trash with... Mon Hydra 5
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Sun JAD 24
News David Michael announces bid For Madison County ... (Nov '15) Sun NoIncumbent 12
gang stalking Sat dave 1
Does anyone know any girls on backpage? Dec 30 Yep 3
Stone Meadows Trailer Park (Jul '15) Dec 29 Stone medowos sux 5
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC