Lunch and Learn Workshop to present resources for veterans
EDWARDSVILLE Edwardsville Township and the Glen/Ed Ministerial Alliance invite local agencies to attend a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 from 12-1:30pm. The event, which will be held at Bella Milano located at 1063 Illinois 157 in Edwardsville, is a follow up from the Second Social Services Safety Net Fall Forum held in November 2016 and will focus on providing information on area resources for veterans.
