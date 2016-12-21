Leclaire Elementary School wins Metro East 'Got Spirit' Award Video Contest

EDWARDSVILLE The "Get to know m.e." campaign is pleased to announce Leclaire Elementary School as the winner of its Metro-East "Got Spirit" Award Video Contest. On Fri., Dec. 16, Fred Bird, mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals, arrived at Leclaire Elementary School to present the students and faculty with their $5,000 grand prize.

