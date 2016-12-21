Law enforcement reports massive amount of crashes through region during rush hour

All the predictions set in the National Weather Service Advisory came true on Friday night as street and transportation workers were out in abundance when an ice storm hit the area during rush hour, leaving a glaze of ice on the roads and highways. Sgt. Booth of Illinois District 11 State Patrol in Collinsville said at 7:50 p.m. his office had 162 crashes pending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.