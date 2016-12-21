Knowledge from SBDC at SIUE equips ow...

Knowledge from SBDC at SIUE equips owners to launch AXIS Plumbing

Tuesday Dec 20

Caseyville resident and veteran plumber James Dawley and his wife, Dawn, have begun their own residential and commercial plumbing business, AXIS Plumbing LLC. They successfully secured Small Business Administration financing, thanks to the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Midwest Regional Bank. The co-owners began pursuing their dream of running their own small business about a year ago.

