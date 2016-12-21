Gibson to present 'The Remaining Lega...

Gibson to present 'The Remaining Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining' Jan. 22

Robert Gibson, an authority on issues of land use in areas previously undermined for coal, will give a special presentation of "The Remaining Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining." The event, presented by the Madison County Historical Society, will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Madison County Archival Library, located at 715 N. Main Street in Edwardsville.

