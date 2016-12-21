Gibson to present 'The Remaining Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining' Jan. 22

Robert Gibson, an authority on issues of land use in areas previously undermined for coal, will give a special presentation of "The Remaining Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining." The event, presented by the Madison County Historical Society, will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Madison County Archival Library, located at 715 N. Main Street in Edwardsville.

