Frank Miles files for re-election as Edwardsville Township Supervisor
On the final day candidates may file for the spring elections, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced his intention to seek re-election in the consolidated municipal elections to be held on April 4, 2017. Supervisor Miles filed his Statement of Candidacy and Petitions with the Township Clerk on Monday, December 12, 2016.
