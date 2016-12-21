EHS students Davey and McAtee are winners of Congressional App Challenge Contest
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis today announced the winners of Congressional App Challenge in the 13th District of Illinois, Seth Davey and Ian McAtee, both of Edwardsville, with their submission of Interactive Computer Diagram , which shows various components of computer hardware and their functions providing for an interactive educational experience. The CAC encourages high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications.
