EHS students Davey and McAtee are win...

EHS students Davey and McAtee are winners of Congressional App Challenge Contest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: RiverBender.com

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis today announced the winners of Congressional App Challenge in the 13th District of Illinois, Seth Davey and Ian McAtee, both of Edwardsville, with their submission of Interactive Computer Diagram , which shows various components of computer hardware and their functions providing for an interactive educational experience. The CAC encourages high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12) 23 hr Chuck thompson 23
how I died (Jul '14) 23 hr Chuck thompson 12
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Dec 21 American 16
zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help Dec 20 oldtimer 1
name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14) Dec 18 Noneya 2
Casey DeLuca (Feb '16) Dec 18 Noneya 5
mike tidwell Dec 18 Noneya 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC