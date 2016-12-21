Edwardsville Township reduces tax lev...

Edwardsville Township reduces tax levy by 4 percent

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: RiverBender.com

Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township Board has approved a tax levy representing a 4% reduction at the December 20, 2016 meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, held at the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, Station 1, in Glen Carbon. "We have been able to reduce the Township's burden on our tax payers by taking advantage of several things such as successfully applying for and receiving numerous grants from Madison County, MEPRD, and the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12) Fri Chuck thompson 23
how I died (Jul '14) Fri Chuck thompson 12
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Dec 21 American 16
zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help Dec 20 oldtimer 1
name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14) Dec 18 Noneya 2
Casey DeLuca (Feb '16) Dec 18 Noneya 5
mike tidwell Dec 18 Noneya 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC