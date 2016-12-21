Edwardsville Township reduces tax levy by 4 percent

Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township Board has approved a tax levy representing a 4% reduction at the December 20, 2016 meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, held at the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, Station 1, in Glen Carbon. "We have been able to reduce the Township's burden on our tax payers by taking advantage of several things such as successfully applying for and receiving numerous grants from Madison County, MEPRD, and the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.