Edwardsville Township receives grant from MEPRD
Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township has received a $13,796.25 grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District to fund renovations to Restroom 2 at the Robert C Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. The grant is the third grant that the Township has been awarded from the Metro East Park and Recreation District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Chuck thompson
|23
|how I died (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Chuck thompson
|12
|Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran...
|Dec 21
|American
|16
|zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help
|Dec 20
|oldtimer
|1
|name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14)
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|2
|Casey DeLuca (Feb '16)
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|5
|mike tidwell
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC