Edwardsville Township receives grant from MEPRD

Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township has received a $13,796.25 grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District to fund renovations to Restroom 2 at the Robert C Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. The grant is the third grant that the Township has been awarded from the Metro East Park and Recreation District.

