Edwardsville Superintendent discusses district's need for funding

Wednesday Dec 21

Voters in the Edwardsville School District may see the return of Proposition E on their April 2017 ballots, assuming the Edwardsville Board of Education passes a resolution to do so. Proposition E would increase the maximum annual tax rate of the district to 2.70 percent of the taxable property of the district at the equalized assessed value .

