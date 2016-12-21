Edwardsville officer: 'It's not Chris...

Edwardsville officer: 'It's not Christmas until we do Christmas with a Cop'

A total of 21 children had their Christmas wishes granted at Edwardsville Target on Saturday in the Edwardsville Police Department's annual Christmas with a Cop. The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244 union officers raised the funds for the Christmas shopping event.

