Edwardsville officer: 'It's not Christmas until we do Christmas with a Cop'
A total of 21 children had their Christmas wishes granted at Edwardsville Target on Saturday in the Edwardsville Police Department's annual Christmas with a Cop. The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244 union officers raised the funds for the Christmas shopping event.
