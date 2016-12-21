Edwardsville man apprehended after long police pursuit
An Edwardsville man is facing multiple felony charges after taking police on a chase starting in Roxana and ending inside the Jerseyville city limits. Brandon Aynes , 32, of Edwardsville was charged with multiple motor vehicle offenses, aggravated fleeing and eluding police and possession of a controlled substance after police stop sticks disabled his vehicle on Friday, Dec. 23. Roxana Police Chief William Cunningham said the chase began Friday night when Illinois State Police reported the vehicle Aynes was allegedly driving was stolen as he was traveling northbound on Interstate 255.
