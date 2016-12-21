CJD E-Cycling to host E-Waste Drive D...

CJD E-Cycling to host E-Waste Drive Dec. 17

Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take all of those out-of-date computer monitors, servers, switches and other IT equipment taking over your office space and even those old CRT, projection and console TVs you may have piling in your basement off your hands! Electronics Recycling Made East! Bring old electronics to CJD, with a convenient drive thru, it's easy as 1, 2, 3! Join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at our business at 5357 N. State Rt. 157 in Edwardsville.

