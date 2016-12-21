CHS agronomist team named 2017 4R Adv...

CHS agronomist team named 2017 4R Advocate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: World-Grain

Joe Huebener, left, an agronomist from CHS in Shipman, Illinois, U.S., and Kyle Brase of Brase Farms, Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S., have been named as 2017 4R Advocated by the Fertilizer Institute . SHIPMAN, ILLINOIS, U.S. - A farmer-agronomist team from CHS in Shipman, Illinois, U.S., has been recognized as one of five pairs of 2017 4R Advocates .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Tue Justice 22
Does anyone know any girls on backpage? Tue Nobodycares 2
My Old School ....bar (Jan '09) Mon Danny 12 37
News Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Chuck thompson 23
how I died (Jul '14) Dec 23 Chuck thompson 12
zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help Dec 20 oldtimer 1
name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14) Dec 18 Noneya 2
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC