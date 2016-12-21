CHS agronomist team named 2017 4R Advocate

Joe Huebener, left, an agronomist from CHS in Shipman, Illinois, U.S., and Kyle Brase of Brase Farms, Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S., have been named as 2017 4R Advocated by the Fertilizer Institute . SHIPMAN, ILLINOIS, U.S. - A farmer-agronomist team from CHS in Shipman, Illinois, U.S., has been recognized as one of five pairs of 2017 4R Advocates .

