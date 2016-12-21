CHS agronomist team named 2017 4R Advocate
Joe Huebener, left, an agronomist from CHS in Shipman, Illinois, U.S., and Kyle Brase of Brase Farms, Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S., have been named as 2017 4R Advocated by the Fertilizer Institute . SHIPMAN, ILLINOIS, U.S. - A farmer-agronomist team from CHS in Shipman, Illinois, U.S., has been recognized as one of five pairs of 2017 4R Advocates .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran...
|Tue
|Justice
|22
|Does anyone know any girls on backpage?
|Tue
|Nobodycares
|2
|My Old School ....bar (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Danny 12
|37
|Man says Collinsville police officer violated h... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Chuck thompson
|23
|how I died (Jul '14)
|Dec 23
|Chuck thompson
|12
|zeppitelli's restaurant 40 years ago help
|Dec 20
|oldtimer
|1
|name of old restaurant that White Castle occupi... (Dec '14)
|Dec 18
|Noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC