Chris Slusser, R-Wood River, to be appointed new Madison County treasurer
County Board member Chris Slusse r, R-Wood River , will be appointed Wednesday night to fill the seat left vacant by Prenzler after he was elected county board chairman. Candy Gilstrap was appointed as interim treasurer earlier this month until the position could be permanently filled.
