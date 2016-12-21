Baby Jesus figurine is back where it belongs on Christmas Day in front of St. Boniface Church
Christmas Eve Mass is always special at St. Boniface Church on Buchanan Street in Edwardsville, but this one was especially special as the historic baby Jesus figurine made its way back to the manger. The baby Jesus statue was taken and suffered damages in Early January 2016.
