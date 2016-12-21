A Walk Down Main Street: Edwardsville

Once a month, a reporter from Riverbender.com and/or EdGlenToday.com will be walking around the main thoroughfare of a municipality in the Riverbend area to pop in on local businesses and ask "how's it going?" On the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2016, Reporter Cory Davenport walked down Main Street in Edwardsville and talked to the owners and managers of Gingham Buffalo, Where They Roam, Recess Brewery, Source Juicery, and Whisker Bones. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Main Street is continuing to grow and expand to include several retail locations and eateries thanks to cooperation from the city and the community's willingness to try new things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.