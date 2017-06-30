Food service inspections 32 minutes ago The Victoria County Public...
The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit.
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls at Frontier BBQ
|Apr '17
|Allfor
|1
|Im ask for the public help Im looking Maria or ...
|Apr '17
|Family member
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria D.O.B Marc...
|Mar '17
|Family member
|2
|Nancy Denise Hernandez (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Chicana
|16
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
|Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|friend
|1
