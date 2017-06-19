Man robs store, strikes clerk with gun 14 minutes ago
Edna police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Wells Street. The clerk said a masked man entered the store, pointed a gun at her and then ordered her to give him money.
