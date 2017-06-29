Energy, talent keep "Hairspray" buoyant
High school romance, family, civil rights and big hair are the entertaining strands of the musical "Hairspray" Pictured are Lexie Rains , Kaleigh Huser and Lily Mywatt. High school romance, family, civil rights and big hair are the entertaining strands of the musical "Hairspray" Pictured are Lexie Rains , Kaleigh Huser and Lily Mywatt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls at Frontier BBQ
|Apr '17
|Allfor
|1
|Im ask for the public help Im looking Maria or ...
|Apr '17
|Family member
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria D.O.B Marc...
|Mar '17
|Family member
|2
|Nancy Denise Hernandez (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Chicana
|16
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
|Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC