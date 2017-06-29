Energy, talent keep "Hairspray" buoyant

High school romance, family, civil rights and big hair are the entertaining strands of the musical "Hairspray" Pictured are Lexie Rains , Kaleigh Huser and Lily Mywatt. High school romance, family, civil rights and big hair are the entertaining strands of the musical "Hairspray" Pictured are Lexie Rains , Kaleigh Huser and Lily Mywatt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.