Death Notice for June 20, 2017 30 minutes ago Victoria County Brooks, ...
BROOKS, NORMA, 78, of Inez, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You know
|9 hr
|Fv real
|1
|Girls at Frontier BBQ
|Apr '17
|Allfor
|1
|Im ask for the public help Im looking Maria or ...
|Apr '17
|Family member
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria D.O.B Marc...
|Mar '17
|Family member
|2
|Nancy Denise Hernandez (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Chicana
|16
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC