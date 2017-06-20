Death Notice for June 20, 2017 30 minutes ago Victoria County Brooks, ...

Death Notice for June 20, 2017 30 min...

Victoria County

BROOKS, NORMA, 78, of Inez, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

