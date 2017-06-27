Blotter 46 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Delfina Rosa Garza, 42,...
Delfina Rosa Garza, 42, of Roma, by deputies June 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds case. - VICTORIA - A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls at Frontier BBQ
|Apr '17
|Allfor
|1
|Im ask for the public help Im looking Maria or ...
|Apr '17
|Family member
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria D.O.B Marc...
|Mar '17
|Family member
|2
|Nancy Denise Hernandez (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Chicana
|16
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
|Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|friend
|1
