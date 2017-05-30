Blotter 25 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Codie Ann Guzman, 22, of ...

Blotter 25 minutes ago ARRESTED - VIC...

ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Codie Ann Guzman, 22, of ...

Codie Ann Guzman, 22, of Houston, by troopers May 28 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a theft between $100 and $750 case. - VICTORIA - Mark Martinez, 33, of Victoria, by officers May 28 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and fail to appear.

