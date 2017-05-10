High-speed pursuit ends in crash, fat...

High-speed pursuit ends in crash, fatality 8 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

A high-speed chase early Thursday involving the Edna Police Department ended in a one-vehicle crash that killed a 39-year-old Edna man. Two patrol officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Acura about 2:30 a.m. on Main Street in Edna when the driver turned off his headlights and sped away, said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Be real 3 hr Funny 4
Gene Anthony Hicks (Tony) May 8 PINV2017 1
419 benivides May 7 John 2
Girls at Frontier BBQ Apr 29 Allfor 1
Need Help Apr 15 Concerned friend 2
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr 13 brainie ack 8
Im ask for the public help Im looking Maria or ... Apr '17 Family member 1
See all Edna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edna Forum Now

Edna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Edna, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC