Warrior's Weekend volunteers prepare for annual event 22 minutes ago
Norma Jean Rojas, right, of Victoria, teaches Pauline Hendryx, of Victoria, to make ribbons for Warrior's Weekend in May. "This is my first time making these," Hendryx said. "As long as you have a good teacher, it's fine."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delete
|1 hr
|Karma
|5
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|brainie ack
|8
|Im ask for the public help Im looking Maria or ...
|Apr 3
|Family member
|1
|Im looking a young lady named Maria D.O.B Marc...
|Mar 30
|Family member
|2
|Trade nudes
|Mar 22
|Lionjudah91
|4
|Alcoa Plant
|Mar 22
|James
|1
|Need Help
|Mar 16
|Jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC