Naming a highway for a killer? Only in the Texas Legislature

A quarter-century after her trooper husband was shot to death on a Texas roadside, widow Linda Sue Davidson thought Texas finally remembered him. In a giant foulup even by the Texas Legislature's feeble standards, a Houston-area lawmaker filed not one but two bills that would have renamed part of U.S. 59 the Ronald Ray Howard Memorial Highway.

