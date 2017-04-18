Blotter 55 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - Jorayna Jud Pedro...

Blotter 55 minutes ago ARRESTED - VIC...

Jorayna Jud Pedro Camacho, 30, of Edna, by deputies April 18 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors. - VICTORIA - Cecilia Alejandra Cantu, 22, of Victoria, by U.S. Marshals April 18 on suspicion of violating bond or protective order and a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.

