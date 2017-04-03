Laughter honored for 70 years of Masonic service 20 minutes ago
John Laughter, Master Mason, was honored Feb. 28, with a ceremony recognizing his 70 years of service. A certificate and pin were bestowed to him by Gene Carnes, Past Grand Master, The Grand Lodge of Texas, A.F and A.M., and witnessed by seven members of the Victoria Masonic Lodge.
