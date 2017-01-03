Walter A. Garley holds the Purple Heart that was found 5 years ago buried in Edna.
An Edna boy experienced an unusual rendition of the proverb "Home is where the heart is" when he found a Purple Heart while digging through dirt in his backyard. The medal was found eight years ago at 1003 Fulton St. in Edna and was recently given to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 3077 in Victoria, whose members are now searching for its rightful owner.
